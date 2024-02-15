US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,143 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 2,209,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,810. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

