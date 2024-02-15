US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,583 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS VLUE traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 687,488 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.