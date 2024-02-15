US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 60,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3,468.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,267. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $992.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.