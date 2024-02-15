US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 280,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.26. The company had a trading volume of 287,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

