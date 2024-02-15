US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,090 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 245,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1448 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

