US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,328 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after acquiring an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 6,867,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,732. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

