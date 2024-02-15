Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 2,021,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,071. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
