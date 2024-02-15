Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Copart by 98.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 143,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,370 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 99.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Copart by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 787,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 403,848 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Copart by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 1,004,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

