Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $7.69 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

