Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 0.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 993,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,845 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 216.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 2,456,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,404. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

