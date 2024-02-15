DEI (DEI) Price Down 6.9% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $176.35 million and $92.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00134033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.