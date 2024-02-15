US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $157.25. 1,076,760 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

