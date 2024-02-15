ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.59. 495,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.