Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,957 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,952,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,076,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

