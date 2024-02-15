Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 439,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

