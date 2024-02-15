Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Toray Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRYIY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 73,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.