Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%.
Toray Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TRYIY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 73,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
