Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 155,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 796,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.