Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS.
Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.94. 1,382,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,775. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8,108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 867,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,754,000 after buying an additional 856,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,706,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,912,000 after buying an additional 823,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after buying an additional 578,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
