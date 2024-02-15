Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS.

Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.94. 1,382,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,775. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8,108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 867,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,754,000 after buying an additional 856,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,706,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,912,000 after buying an additional 823,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after buying an additional 578,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.