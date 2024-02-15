Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
