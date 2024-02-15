Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 686,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.