Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

OSCR stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 2,317,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,816. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

