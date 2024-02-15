Wells Fargo & Company Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $2.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 4,548,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,466. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

