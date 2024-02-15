HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 225.00% from the stock’s current price.

Valneva Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VALN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Get Valneva alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.