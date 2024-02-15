Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VECO. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

VECO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 463,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

