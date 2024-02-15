Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,019. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

