Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 571,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

