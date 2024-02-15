Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,066 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.93. 1,681,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $462.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
