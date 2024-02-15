SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 561,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

