Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $159.66. 263,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

