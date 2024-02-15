Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Alkermes Stock Performance
ALKS traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $31.11. 2,270,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
