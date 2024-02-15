Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $31.11. 2,270,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

