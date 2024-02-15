Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $247.99 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.69 and a 200-day moving average of $231.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

