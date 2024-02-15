Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

