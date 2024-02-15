Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.480-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48-$1.88 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 833,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

