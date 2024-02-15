Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.3% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Waste Management by 314.1% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $199.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

