Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 4,821,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,221. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

