AppLovin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 38,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 469% compared to the average daily volume of 6,817 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AppLovin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock traded up $10.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,576. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. AppLovin has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $58.80.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

