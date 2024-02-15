Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 2.6 %

BIIB stock opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.56 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

