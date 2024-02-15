Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $878.00 and last traded at $873.80, with a volume of 150531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.44.

Equinix Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $813.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,859 shares of company stock worth $16,859,974. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.