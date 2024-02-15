Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 208,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

