Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.030-1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$224.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $134.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.