Aviva PLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68,230 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $210.84. 634,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.