UBS Group Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.35. 478,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,663. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $257.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

