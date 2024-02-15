Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.18. 1,404,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

