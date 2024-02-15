Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 544,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $165.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

