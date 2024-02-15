GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $64.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 213,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,607. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

