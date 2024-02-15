ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Trimmed by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,387,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,719,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,159,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $138,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.11. 3,008,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,026. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

