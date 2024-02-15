Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 15,299 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE IQV traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $239.86. The company had a trading volume of 646,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,247. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.86.

Read Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.