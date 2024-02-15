Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,557. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

