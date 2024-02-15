iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,328,951 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.