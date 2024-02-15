John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,891. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

