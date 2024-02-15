John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMFree Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,891. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

