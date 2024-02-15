Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.04. 391,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.54 and a 200 day moving average of $441.25.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

